14 hours ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, today, August 27, 2024, commissioned a newly constructed standard artificial football pitch funded by Betpawa at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

The President commissioned phase one of the Betpawa Pitch in the early hours of today ahead of convocation of the 30th Congress of the Ghana Football Association.

He noted the construction of the modern astro turf is pivotal to the growth and developmental drive of the Football Association.

Betpawa invested significant funds for the construction of the facility with the construction of the pitch being phase one of the entire project.

Phase two of the facility will include construction of a changing room, VIP stand and an additional stand for football fans.

It would be recalled that President Simeon-Okraku and Betpawa shareholder, Oluwatosin Ajibade, cut the sod for the construction of the pitch about a year or so ago. The betPawa Park is part of the approved master plan for the GFA Technical Centre, which will boast of a mini stadium to host international matches, a hotel facility, administration block, Beach Soccer and Futsal pitches as well as several natural and artificial football training pitches.

President Edwin Simeon-Okraku was accompanied by Vice-President Mark Addo, Executive Council members and delegates to Congress at Tuesday's commissioning.