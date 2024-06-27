7 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is embarking on a significant investment in the development of referees nationwide, according to Alex Kotey, GFA Referees Manager.

Speaking with the Ghana FA media team, Kotey stressed the GFA's dedication to bolstering the skills of Ghanaian referees through international training opportunities.

"We are actively enhancing the capacities of our referees by seeking more avenues for international training courses," Kotey affirmed.

The 2023/24 football season in Ghana highlighted some officiating concerns, prompting the GFA to focus on improving referee performance. Notably, referees will undergo rigorous offseason training to further refine their abilities ahead of the 2024/25 football season.

Furthermore, referees who faced suspensions in the previous season will undergo specialized training conducted by regional fitness instructors before being reinstated to officiate matches.

This initiative aims to ensure that all referees are thoroughly prepared and physically capable of maintaining the game's integrity on the field.

The GFA's steadfast commitment to advancing referees' professional development underscores its overarching goal of elevating the standard of officiating in Ghanaian football.