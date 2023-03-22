7 minutes ago

Goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott hobbled off during training on Tuesday evening after suffering a soft tissue contusion of the right big toe.

He was immediately assessed by the medical team and given emergency treatment. Wollacott was later reassessed in the medical room at the team hotel and currently, there are no major medical worries since the player is almost pain free.

The medical team would like to assure the football public that Wollacott will be available for selection as he has been cleared to train on Wednesday.