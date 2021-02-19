48 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), on behalf of the entire football fraternity, congratulates Enoch Teye Mensah, a former Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram Constituency and Richard K. Atipoe on their election as members of the Council of State.

Hon. E.T Mensah, Ghana’s longest serving Minister for Youth and Sports beat competition from six others to emerge victorious in the election held on Friday, February 12, 2021. The 64-year-old held the position as Youth and Sports Minister for a period of seven years (April 1993 to January 2001).

Hon. E.T Mensah’s contribution to the development of football cannot be overemphasized. His knowledge, dedication and humility are also well known to us.

On the other hand, Mr. Richard Atikpoe, Chairman of Legon Cities Football Club polled 11 out of the 16 votes to win the slot for the Oti Region.

We are profoundly proud but unsurprised by their achievements and well-deserved elevation.

They will be joining the 11 appointees already named by President Akufo Addo.

The President earlier, subject to consultation with Parliament, appointed, in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(i)(ii) and (iii), Georgina Theodora Wood, a former Chief Justice, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is an ex-officio member of the Council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b).

The Council of State is to among other things counsel the President in the performance of his functions.

The GFA wishes them the very best as they begin this important journey for the nation.