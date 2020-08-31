2 hours ago

Division One League side Techiman City have withdrawn an application filed at the Accra High Court seeking for an interim injunction to stop the Ghana Football Association's (GFA) 26th ordinary congress.

Charles Kwadwo Ntim popularly known as 'Micky Charles' and his Division one league side filed an application to restrain the GFA from holding its congress for breaching its statutes and the company's act.

This has now paved the way for the GFA to hold its 26th ordinary congress which is set to come off at the Ghanaman Soccer Center for Excellence.

Techiman City were seeking an amendment of GFA statutes among other things.

But world football governing body FIFA in a letter told the GFA that no amendments can be made to the statutes of the GFA while congress cannot be expanded.

Techiman City's have therefore been forced to withdraw their application for injunction which was filed on their behalf by their legal representative Lawyer Kwabena Boye Adjekumhene from the Akufo-Addo & Prempeh Co law firm last Friday.

Micky Charles and his Techiman City were also fined GHC 500 for wasting the court's time.

Congress is expected to go on as planned on Tuesday at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram.