14 hours ago

In a historic feat, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) congress included an overnight stay at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

On Monday, President Kurt Okraku and all 124 delegates stayed overnight at the newly refurbished facility during the 30th Ordinary Congress.

This two-day event, which began on Monday, underscores the GFA's commitment to fostering unity and engagement within the football community.

The Ghanaman Soccer Center, recently renovated under Okraku’s leadership, features enhanced amenities, reflecting the GFA’s broader strategy to improve football infrastructure across Ghana.

The congress is set to conclude on Tuesday, with significant discussions and decisions regarding the future of Ghanaian football.

The overnight stay highlights the GFA’s emphasis on progress and development, showcasing the upgraded technical centre as a fitting venue for this landmark event.