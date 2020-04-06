2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced “Hope and Perseverance” as the theme for the month of April 2020.

This forms part of the Association’s grand marketing and communication strategy to project the vision of the Executive Council.

With all football activities suspended in the country due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there seems to be no hope but the theme is meant to inspire industry players in the fight against the global health scare.

Currently, some parts of Ghana have entered a two-week partial lockdown due to Corona Virus. The directive which took effect at 1 am on Monday, March 30, 2020 is one of the measures by the Government of Ghana to prevent the spread of the virus.

The lockdown affects areas where significant numbers of virus infections have been recorded. Some parts of Accra as well as Kumasi, Obuasi, Kasoa and Tema are hit with the 14-day restriction on movements. On Sunday, 5th April, authorities announced that the number of confirmed cases in Ghana has shot up to 214.

As we mark the month of April, the GFA calls on all Ghanaians to continue to support the #BringBackTheLove campaign for our football with “Hope and Perseverance.”