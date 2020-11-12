2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dedicated the Black Star's two nil triumph over the Nile Crocodiles of Sudan on Thursday evening to the memory of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

Captain Andre Ayew scored two amazing goals to hand Ghana a 2-0 win at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana opened the scores in the 19th minute after captain Andre Ayew curled home a beautiful free kick over the Sudanese wall after Samuel Owusu had drawn a foul from Sudan defender Mohammed Elmashed Mahmoud with a hand ball but replays showed Ghana was fortunate as the ball struck the player's chest.

With nine minutes of play remaining, captain Andre Ayew then produced magic after taking on two defenders on the edge of the box before unleashing an absolute thunderbolt into the roof of the net to make it 2-0 for Ghana.

The former President passed on early this morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment

"On behalf of the entire football family, we dedicate today’s victory to our late former President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings" the GFA tweeted.

