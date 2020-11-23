As part of the efforts to deliver swift and effective service to all Clubs and Stakeholders, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been offering same day service to Clubs which request for Introductory Letters to assist their work.

When a request is made for an introductory letter with all relevant documents attached before 3pm, the GFA Introductory letter will be delivered same day, but when the necessary documents are presented after 3pm, the letter will be delivered on the next working day.

Application for an Introductory Letter for player or official in the Premier, Women’s and Division One League must be accompanied by the club request letter, foreign club invitation letter, detail page of passport containing the picture and date of birth of the player or official which can be compared to the data in the FA system.

Applications from players under the auspices of the Regional Football Association (RFA) must come with an additional signed letter from the RFA.

Same day service applies to applicants (clubs) in need of letters to attach to documents of foreign players in order to secure working permit from the Ghana Immigration Service.

Again, application for Player Status has also been digitalized. Applicant are advised to submit their request online and do not have to travel from far to deliver letter in person.

All these services could be accessed through the GFA official email, [email protected] and once an approval is given, letters could be picked up at the Secretariat.

The GFA is taking these steps to render excellent services to Clubs and Stakeholders to enhance their activities.