The Ghana Football Association and Delta Paper Mill Limited – producers of Flora Tissues have announced a one year partnership deal worth GHc1.5M. The deal is to rekindle the passion and enjoyment we once had for the great game of football.

The GFA/Flora Goal partnership is a major milestone for us at Flora Tissues, as this is the first time we are partnering a major football establishment i.e the GFA to champion an agenda such as #bringbackthelove for the black stars and other national teams.

In attendance was President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku. Others included Executive Council Members Dr. Tony Aubynn and Madam Habiba Atta Forson.

Delta Paper Mill Limited was represented by Operations Director Dany Skaf, Barbara Incoom - Marketing Manager and Brand Ambassador Serwaa Amihere.

What does the Flora Goal partnership entail?

This is a one-year renewable partnership between Flora Tissues and GFA, which includes a sales component, product sponsorships, event sponsorships, promotion of sport related activities aimed at bringing back the love for our gallant black stars and other national teams.

As part of the partnership, Flora Tissues will brand tissue products with the Flora Goal logo themed with the national colors and these will be available for purchase in shops and markets in across Ghana and beyond.

Every purchase of a Flora goal branded tissue product is a show of support for the black stars and other national teams, as a percentage of sales will go to support the activities of the GFA.

It is our custom as Ghanaians both home and abroad to buy and display Ghana and black stars themed souvenirs during such major Football tournaments in support of our beloved black stars and our nation.

In about 3 months, the Qatar 2022 World cup will kick off, and the support of corporate Ghana is invaluable in creating the right atmosphere for the enjoyment of the game and the success of the Black Stars; and we at Flora Tissues are happy to contribute our quota and believe that with our support through this partnership, and that of others from corporate Ghana, our National teams will make Ghana proud.