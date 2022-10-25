1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has denied reports in the local media claiming that they were paid a mammoth $800,000 by the Ministry of Finance before the friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

Ghana engaged Brazil and Nicaragua in two pre-World Cup preparation matches in September but reports in the local media suggest that it did not come cheap as it sets the country back at some $800,000.

According to revered Sports Journalist, Collins Attah Poku, some majority members of Parliament have told him that the Finance Minister paid such an amount of money for Ghana's friendly matches.

"Got in touch with 3 Majority MPs who told me they were dismayed to find out the Finance Minister paid almost $800,000 to the Ghana Football Association just last week, in spite of all the challenges we face. The money covers their expenditure in the Brazil and Nicaragua games." he tweeted

Some members of Ghana's majority in Parliament have called for the resignation of the Finance Minister, Hon Ken Ofori Attah, and his deputy, Charles Adu Boahen following Ghana's dire economic malaise.

According to the revered Sports Journalist, members of the majority in Parliament were taken aback that in this difficult financial period for the country the Finance Minister paid an obscene amount of money for the Black Stars to play the two friendly matches.

Among others, it is part of the reasons why these members of parliament are calling for the head of the Finance Minister and his deputy who have sent the country to the International Monetary Fund seeking a bailout.

Pressure has been mounting on the President, Nana Akufo-Addo from the opposition party, some Ghanaians, and economists among others to sack the Finance Minister, Hon Ken Ofori Attah for his mismanagement of the country.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.