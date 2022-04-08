NO CLUB/OFFICIAL REGULATION BREACHED AND INCIDENTS PLEA/ COMMENTS SANCTIONS

1 PATRICK APREKU (TEAM MANAGER OF FABULOUS LADIES FC) Patrick Apreku is Article 12(1)(j) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 for between your club and Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC at the Bantama Park, did enter the field of play to threaten and Intimidate Center referee (Augustina Tetteh). Patrick Apreku pleaded NOT GUILTY to the charge and added that he never I threatened or insulted the referee) on the said match. According to him while taking off an injured player he suggested to the referee to be fair in her decisions Patrick Apreku is found Guilty of the charge by the Committee. The Committee therefore, hereby makes the following decisions: 1. That a fine of GHc1,000 is imposed on Fabulous Ladies FC in accordance with Article 6.1(c) of the GFA Disciplinary Code on all three counts of misconduct 2. That the fine imposed on Fabulous Ladies FC shall be paid to the GFA within 14 days failing which the GFA shall apply Article 15 of the Disciplinary Code.

2 SAMUEL OTOO (MATCH COMMISSIONER) Samuel Otoo (Match Commissioner) is hereby charged for a breach of Articles 18(9)(d), 21(1)(b) and 21(2) of the GFA Division One League Regulations, 2019. After a match between Young Apostles FC and Dreams Tamale FC at the Sunyani Coronation Park, Samuel Otoo did fail to complete and submit full report of incidents to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat when he knew he was duty bound to submit a complete report to the GFA Secretariat within 24 hours. Samuel Otoo pleaded Guilty to the charge and pleaded for mitigation. Samuel Otoo explained various reasons why he failed to meet the 24 hour deadline for submission of reports Samuel Otoo is found Guilty of the charge. The Committee therefore, hereby makes the following decisions: That Samuel Otoo and all Match Commisssioners are hereby warned to adhere strictly to all directives on the submission of match reports in accordance with Article 6.1(a) of the GFA Disciplinary Code otherwise a forfeiture of Match Allowance shall be imposed on them going forward.

3 STEPHEN MANU – TEAM OFFICIAL OF NEW EDUBIASE With Reference to Article 33 of the GFA FA Cup regulations, Stephen Manu is charged for breach of Article 34(1)(b) of the GFA Division One League Regulations, 2019 In an MTN FA Cup match on 30TH November, 2021, on or about the 89th minute of the match between New Edubiase and Pro Players Football Academy at the Wesley College Park, the Club Official did instruct players of New Edubiase FC to leave the field of play in protest against the center referees’ (Foster Bastiours) decision. Stephen Manu pleaded guilty to the charge and added that he dd not instruct the players to leave the field of play during the game but instead summoned them to have a talk with them since the center referee (Foster Bastiours) had waved off a clear Red card incident. He added that the players were down and he needed to talk and encourage them to continue with the game Stephen Manu is found Guilty of the charge. The Committee therefore, hereby makes the following decisions: 1. That Stephen Manu is hereby reprimanded in accordance with Article 6.1(b) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2. That Stephen Manu is warned that any future misconduct shall receive a severe punishment.

AKYIAA ASANTE – PLAYER NO. 25 (THUNDER QUEENS) Akyiaa Asante is charged for breach of Article 12(1)(i) of the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019. On or about the 61st minute of the Women’s Premier League, Southern Zone match between Thunder Queens club and SeaLions FC Limited, at the Nduom Sports Complex, Akyiaa Asante did verbally assault the center referee Christiana Owusua Amponsah, an act that amounts to unsporting behavior towards a match official. In a written defence to the charge, the player pleaded guilty to the charge and added that she did not verbally assault the referee. The Player claimed that after the referee awarded a penalty to their opponents, she was rather encouraging her colleagues on the pitch. Akyiaa Asante is found Guilty of the charge. The Committee therefore, hereby makes the following decisions: 1. That a fine of GHc500 is imposed on Akyiaa Asante in accordance with Article 6.1(c) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2. That Akyiaa Asante is warned that any future misconduct shall receive a severe punishment.