The Ghana Football Association's Disciplinary Committee (DC) has imposed sanctions on Bofoakwa Tano FC and Asante Kotoko SC following incidents of misconduct in their respective Premier League matches.

Bofoakwa Tano FC has received a three-match home ban and a fine of GHS20,000 for various breaches in their game against Nsoatreman FC.

The charges include violations of Article 16(1)(c), Article 16(2)(b), Article 16(2)(a), and Article 16(2)(f).

The DC found Bofoakwa Tano FC guilty on all counts and directed the GFA to provide financial support to Nsoatreman FC's Coach, Maxwell Konadu, and Referee Robert Musey, who were attacked during the match.

Asante Kotoko SC has been fined GHS5000 for violating Article 16(1)(c), Article 16(2)(b), and Article 16(2)(f) in their match against Dreams FC.

The club's supporters were found to have thrown sachets and bottles at match officials, leading to a physical assault in the stadium tunnel.

The DC also mandated Asante Kotoko SC to cover the full cost of the Referees Communications gadgets and beeper flag that were damaged after the match.