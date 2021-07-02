1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association has ended a five day UEFA Assist Leadership Retreat programme in Accra.

The Programme is a high-level Football Leadership and Management Programme designed specifically for Presidents, Executive Council Members and General Secretaries with focus on good governance, strategic planning and defining clear roles and responsibilities to deliver effective change. This programme usually takes place over five days on site.

The UEFA Assist Team undertook a detailed organisational review of the Ghana Football Association with the Association's key stakeholders (Situational Analysis).

The Situational Analysis started on Wednesday at the GFA Boardroom with the UEFA Team meeting various stakeholders including coaches (club & National teams), the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Prof. Joseph Mintah, Club administrators, the GFA President, the General Secretary and his Deputy, Alex Asante.

The Team also met the Referees Manager, the Head of Marketing, Head of Communications, Head of Competitions Compliance and Integrity Officer, some national team players, some Football Academies, Broadcast partner StarTimes Ghana, MTN Ghana and Heads of Departments of the GFA.

The UEFA Team also met media persons such as Ohene Brenya Bampoe, Gary Al-Smith, Fentuo Tahiru, and Maurice Quansah among others. The team also engaged coach of the senior national team, C.K Akonnor, Chairpersons of standing Committees including Hillary Boateng, Christine Ziga and some football Administrators.

The team of experts later shared their findings with the President, the Executive Council, the General Secretary, the Deputy General Secretary, Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and Prof. Joseph Mintah, Director of Coach Education.

The Retreat discussed the strategic analysis of the findings from shareholders and made recommendations to address possible issues to promote the development of football in the association in the next 12 months to 18 months.

The Association will work with the UEFA Assist Team to track the progress and delivery of the objectives under four main Goals. These include Governance and Administration, League Development, Technical Development and Marketing and Income Generation.

The Retreat agreed on SMART objectives under each goal aimed at continuous improvement of successes chalked so far.

The UEFA Assist team was led by Eva Pasquier, the Head of International Relations at UEFA and the UEFA Assist Programme.

Others included Fritz Schmid, a FIFA/UEFA Coach Educator and a Consultant on Strategic Planning and Technical Development, Kenny MacLeod, a Marketing Consultant who supports Federations to grow their commercial, media, digital marketing and Stewart Regan, a UEFA Consultant and former Scottish Football Association CEO.