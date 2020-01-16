1 hour ago

The President of the Ghana Football Association and members of the Executive Council will meet all newly appointed head coaches of the various national teams and their assistants on Friday, January 17, 2020.

The meeting is to introduce the coaches to the new GFA leadership and to discuss upcoming assignments for the respective national teams.

Top on the agenda will be the new direction for all national teams, targets and the expectations for coaches and their assistants.

The meeting will also discuss the support required from the GFA by the National teams to ensure their success in competitions.

The GFA General Secretary, Head of the newly constituted National Teams department, Alex Asante will also attend the meeting with coordinators Ex Ghana captain Stephen Appiah and Michael Tawiah Attoh.

Psychologist Prof Joseph Mintah and GFA Technical Director Oti Akenteng will all attend the meeting.

Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of the management Committe’s of all National teams will also be present.

The meeting will begin at 11am on Friday.