15 minutes ago

Executives of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), on Wednesday, met the leadership of the English Football Association at their headquarters at Wembley, London.

High on the agenda was the development of football and issues of mutual interest including but not limited to capacity building for women’s football, Futsal, Beach soccer and grassroots football.

The Ghana Football Association was represented by President, Kurt E.S. Okraku and Dr. Ransford Abbey, a member of the Executive Council.

The FA Chairman, Greg Clarke was glad to meet the GFA and promised a long-lasting mutually beneficial relationship.

On her part, Jane Bateman, Head, International Relations was happy for the engagement and promised the English FA's support for the Ghana Football Association.

The two Associations also discussed attachment opportunities for Ghanaian coaches in England.