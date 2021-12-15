1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 held an interactive encounter with the media in Kumasi to take the GFA to the people through the media.

The series dubbed the Meet the Press took place at the Miklin Hotel in Kumasi after a meeting with the Occupant of the Golden stool Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace.

The session brought together members of the Executive Council, Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante and Director of Communications Henry Asante Twum.

Before questions were posed by the media, the GFA President made a presentation by taking the media through the Executive Council's two–year journey so far since assuming office in October 2019.

He listed a number of key decisions taken such as establishment of a fully functional Competitions Department, Marketing Department, Human Resource Department and training of Referees, Club Managers, Executive Council Members, Progress of work made at the Secretariat, the Black Stars’ qualification and participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, discussions held with stakeholders including the Presidents of Ghana , support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), relationship with FIFA and CAF, innovations made, as well as various forms of support offered clubs.

The media took turns to ask various questions, and the President as well as some members of the Executive Council.

The GFA Meet the Press series will be taken to the other Regions where the GFA President, Executive Council Members, the General Secretary, Departmental and Committee heads and other key officials will be present to interact with the media.

Members of the Council who were at the press Conference were Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku (President),Habiba Atta Forson (Women Football representative), Dr. Tony Aubynn, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Frederick Acheampong and George Amoako (Premier League representatives).

Others included Dr. Ransford Abbey, Samuel Anim Addo (Division One League representatives), Linford Asamoah and Alhaji Salifu Zida (Regional Football Associations representatives).