36 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed its deepest condolences to the family of late Ghana goalkeeper Emmanuel Anui Kofie.

In a publication on their official website on Monday, The GFA said they received with shock, news of the demise of the former Asante Kotoko and Accra Great Olympics goalkeeper.

The former National Academicals player was a household name during his playing days and his legacy in Ghana football will forever be written in gold.

Nicknamed the ‘Black Cat’ during his days with Asante Kotoko, Kofie was reported dead on Saturday after battling illness.

He kept the posts for the Black Stars between 1966 and 1969, played for the National Academicals team, Accra Great Olympics and later Asante Kotoko before moving to New York Cosmos in the USA.

"The thoughts and prayers of the GFA and the entire football fraternity are with his family at this time. May his soul rest in perfect peace", the GFA statement read.