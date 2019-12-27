18 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association, GFA has extended the deadline for the submission of bids for radio commentary right of the body's organized competitions.

"For Radio Commentary Rights, the Association has decided to extend the period for expression of interest by radio stations to 5 p.m. on Tuesday December 31, 2019", a GFA statement read.

The GFA opened up the bidding process f0r both the television and radio right for its organized competitions a fortnight ago and have since been receiving bids from several media houses.

By close deadline last week, Seven Companies have submitted their bids for the television broadcast right right with an unknown number for the radio rights.

The Association are currently finalizing the process for the TV rights with an official announcement expected next week.

It is however unclear why the football governing body has decided to extend the deadline for the radio commentary right.

The 2019-20 Ghana Premier League starts this weekend with all nine games of the first week slated for Sunday December 29, 2019.