The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in collaboration with FIFA and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Ministry of Youth & Sports and Ministry of Education have resolved to provide over thirty-three thousand (33,000) footballs to schools across the country.

This initiative is to use football as a tool for social development and also support schools to improve the lives of school children around the country.

This program through the Football for School by FIFA is for schools who have qualified teachers to teach physical education and for students aged from 4 to 14 years old.

The GFA together with the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports will roll out this program in January 2023.

Schools and Colleges sports remain a key member of the Ghana Football Association in the development of grassroots football.

The over 33,000 footballs will be sent to Ghana by FIFA and it is expected that the Ministry of Education will facilitate the clearing of the footballs for the timely start of the program and equitable distribution to schools in all regions and for boys and girls.

The Football for School program comes as an addition to the Football Association’s commitment to grassroot football.

It will be recalled that the Technical Directorate early on launched the ‘Football 4 Girls’ project in September 2022 to empower young girls through football.

About three thousand schools are expected to benefit from the program.