The GFA Foundation-Ghana Prisons project, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at using football to enhance the wellbeing, welfare, reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of prison inmates, was launched in Accra on Friday, May 24, 2024.

The ceremony took place at the Senior Boys Correctional Centre (Borstal Institute) for Juveniles, where GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku expressed hope and encouragement to the young inmates and prison officers.

The first phase of the partnership will see the GFA Foundation facilitating coaching, refereeing, and mentorship training programs for inmates and officers in six prison facilities:

1. Senior Correctional Centre (Borstal)

2. Akuse Male Prison

3. Winneba Local Prison

4. Nsawam Medium Male Prison

5. Sunyani Central Male Prison

6. Sunyani Central Female Prison

In addition to training, the initiative includes the distribution of football equipment funded by the GFA Foundation. The project aims to:

1. Provide football items and logistics to prison facilities.

2. Implement coaching, refereeing, and mentorship training programs.

3. Conduct advocacy workshops to combat discrimination and stigmatization against prisons and prisoners.

President Simeon-Okraku emphasized the importance of giving inmates a second chance, drawing a parallel with football's principle of trying again after a loss.

He urged inmates to take full advantage of the initiative to enhance their wellbeing, accelerate their reformation process, and facilitate their reintegration into society, reducing the likelihood of re-offending.

The Director-General of Prisons, Isaac Kofi Egyir, praised the initiative, highlighting its potential to bring hope to those who often feel despair and isolation.

He noted that incorporating football into correctional programs can significantly aid rehabilitation by promoting fitness, reducing stress, improving mental health, instilling discipline, and fostering teamwork.

The GFA Foundation presented various logistics, including footballs, jerseys, yellow and red cards, whistles, and movable small goalposts, to the Ghana Prisons Service.

The event featured high-ranking officials from both the Ghana Football Association and the Ghana Prisons Service, demonstrating a strong commitment to this transformative project.

The launch event also included charity football matches. The Prison Women's Team triumphed over the GFA Women's Team with a 5-0 victory, while the men's teams of the GFA and Prisons Service played to a goalless draw.

These matches, held on the Astro turf at the correctional center, underscored the project's emphasis on teamwork and community engagement.

This initiative marks the first time a Football Association has undertaken such a project globally.

Similar efforts have previously been spearheaded by football clubs and NGOs in other parts of the world, but the GFA Foundation's project is unique in its scope and ambition.

The GFA Foundation-Ghana Prisons project is set to make a significant impact on the lives of inmates, offering them tools for betterment and a second chance at a productive life.

Through this innovative use of football, the initiative aims to foster a more inclusive and supportive society.