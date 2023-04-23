2 hours ago

The GFA Foundation has paid visits to former Black Stars Team Manager, Sabahn Quaye and a former player, Thomas Quaye at their residences in Accra. The Foundation also donated GHS10,000.00 each to them.

In separate interactions with both men, President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, explained that the establishment and subsequent launching of the GFA Foundation recently is to ensure that all stakeholders in the football ecosystem contribute their quota to support the GFA CARES agenda with the welfare of ex-players being one of the key priorities.

The visit to the two football personalities by the GFA Foundation which was outdoored earlier this week by the GFA as its social investment wing is a testament to that agenda.

President Simeon-Okraku thanked both football personalities for their selfless service to the nation and the game as he was glad to see Sabahn Quaye on a steady path to full recovery.

Sabahn Quaye recalled that it has been a year since he fell ill after returning from a family event in Kumasi. He praised his wife, Deborah Quaye for sticking by him and for all the support and care without which his recovery would have been hampered. He advised current players, officials and football administrators to do regular health check-ups.

The delegation later moved to the residence of Thomas Quaye popularly called “Tee Quaye” who played for Accra Hearts of Oak and Dawu Youngsters was on his sick bed at the time of the visit. His wife, Madam Margaret Jonah told the delegation that he felt ill some months ago and has since been bed-ridden. She indicated that a doctor comes to treat him at home every week.

The Director of GFA Foundation, Malcolm Frazier Appeadu said the donation is a manifestation of the Foundation’s strategic objective of improving lives and livelihoods of football people and communities.

He reiterated that the gesture also falls in line with one of the GFA Foundation’s 5 thematic areas acronymize as GFA CARES which indicates support for welfare of ex-national players and football officials.

“We are currently exploring funding sources, developing criteria and the levels of support and assistance for the welfare of old players who are in need”, Malcolm said.

Responding to the gesture, the former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak Team Manager expressed his appreciation to the GFA President for the visit and for the financial support.

“I watched the news story of the launch of the Foundation on TV and was very happy about the objective and the immeasurable impact it will have in our football industry”, the former Black Stars Team Manager told the delegation.

On her part, Madam Margaret Jonah expressed her profound gratitude to the GFA Foundation delegation for the visit and financial assistance. The Foundation promised to check up on the two football personalities regularly.

Thomas Quaye was a member of Hearts of Oak famous musical youth team with the likes of Joe Addo, Shamo Quaye, Ablade Kumah and later played with Emmanuel Armah 'Senegal', Sam Johnson and Mohammed Polo. He ended his playing career with Real Tamale United (RTU).

The delegation included former Black Stars player, Sam ‘Foyoo’ Johnson, Michael Osekere, and the Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman, Samuel Aboabire.