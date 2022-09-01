31 minutes ago

The draw for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) FUTSAL FA Cup (dubbed Homowo Cup) has been held today, August 31, 2022 at the Conference Room of the GFA Secretariat in Accra.

GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Members of the Futsal Organizing Committee - Chairman, Nathaniel Gadu, Vice Chairman, Elvis Herman Hesse and Fred Tindan, representatives of the 16 Futsal teams and other stakeholders were all present for the draw.

Sixteen teams have been paired against each other in the Round of 16 stage where winners of each game proceeds to the next round.

1. Stitch in Time Academy vs Gadu FC

2 Danac FC vs Oblogo FC

3. Y2K FC vs Dacota FC

4. Adenta Youth vs King Solomon Mini FC

5. Blessed Kickers FC vs Auxano FC

6. AMG FC vs Canchero FC

7. Future Soccer Academy vs Real Hearts FC

8. Mission FC vs San Siro FC