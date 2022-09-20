5 hours ago

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) is launching the Football 4 Girls project aimed at giving young girls the opportunity to develop their interest in football at a young age.

With the football Association commitment to grass-root football and an effort to develop Women's football in the country, the Football 4 girls project will run as an extra curricular activity in the various Primary schools in the country.

Head of Women’s Football Development at the Ghana Football Association, Ama Brobbey Williams believes this football based youth empowerment project will help focus on empowering girls and young women through sport.

“In our effort to improve football in the country, the Ghana Football Association has created a football philosophy that focuses on the long term development plan’’ she said.

“The philosophy is going to define what goes into the planning and training and more importantly the growth cycle of both the players and technical team.

“Grassroots football is a needed foundation that unearths the talents of players, help build their confidence and also serve as a platform for them to develop their skills”

“We have collaborated with the Ghana Education Service to introduce football for girls in all the primary schools across the country. This program is here to stay but will be run as an extra curricular activity so it won’t interrupt their academic schedule.

“It won’t be a cost of the school because all cost involved in training the PE tutors the right way to train the girls from class one to class six will be captured by the Football Association.

“Parents of these girls will be involved as they will play an important role in this program. Culturally, girls are not encouraged to be part of sports so their involvement will help us explain to them some o the benefits of this program to their kids.” She added.

Other members of the team include Bernard Lippert, Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Papa Nii Lartey - Head of Talent identification and development, Edward Gyamfi Acheampong Head of Video and Data Analysis and Maxwell Caesar Kemeh Administrative Manager.

The team visited five basic schools namely Adjiringano DMA primary school, St. Francis Catholic School -Madina, Sraha Basic School - Ogbojo and Sowah Din Primary 1 &2 School.

The Football 4 girls project will be introduced in all the 16 regions, starting off with the Greater Accra Region.