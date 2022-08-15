23 minutes ago

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association would commence a five (5) day specialized coaching course for Goalkeepers trainers of Premier League, Division One League, 2nd Division Leagues and Women's League clubs ahead of the 2022/2023 football season.

The participants are to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram at 4pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 with their laptops and training kits.

Coaches are hereby informed that training fee for the Goalkeepers Course is Two Thousand Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHC2,500).

The fee includes feeding, accommodation, course T-shirts and learning materials that will be provided during the course.

Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah will lead the training with assistance from Technical Director Bernhard Lippert, Administrative Manager Maxwell Caesar Kemeh and other GFA/CAF Instructors.

Attached is the application form: GFA-GOALKEPERS-COURSE-Form.