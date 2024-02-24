2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended its heartfelt gratitude to the public for their overwhelming support during the 2024 Olympic Games third-round first-leg qualifier between Ghana (Black Queens) and Zambia (Copper Queens) on Friday, February 23, 2024.

The GFA in a statement released on its official website says that the technical team, players, management of the Black Queens, and the entire GFA are deeply thankful for the overwhelming display of love and support, especially considering the match was held on a working day.

Zambia clinched a crucial 1-0 away triumph against Ghana in the opening leg of the final round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Black Queens will now journey to Ndola for the second leg on Wednesday, February 28, at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, where they will strive to overturn the deficit and secure qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

The Ghana Football Association would like to express our deepest gratitude and appreciation to the public for their massive support during the 2024 Olympic Games third round 1st leg qualifier between Ghana (Black Queens) and Zambia (Copper Queens) on Friday, February 23, 2024.

We would like to thank the Government, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority for their continuous support.

The media was extremely vital as the wall-to-wall coverage helped to secure the massive turnout during Friday’s match and for that we are grateful.

We also want to recognize the incredible support of the fans and students who thronged the Accra Sports stadium to support the Black Queens.

The technical team, playing body, management of the Black Queens and by extension the entire GFA are extremely grateful for the massive show of love and support to the team despite the match being played on a working day.

Finally, we would like to assure Ghanaians that despite the 1-0 home loss, the team will go all out in the 2nd leg in our quest to make the final round of qualifiers for the Olympics.

God bless Ghana, and continue to make our Nation GREAT AND STRONG!!!