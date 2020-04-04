33 minutes ago

The headquarters of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) is currently undergoing some renovation works ahead of the rainy season.

The move has been necessitated by the leakages in the roofing and window frames on the ground floor and first floors of the building which located in North Ridge, Accra.

The GFA secretariat has suffered in the past during the rainy season, which has often cost damages to some of its properties.

The renovation works, which had to stop due to the lockdown, resumed upon the lifting of the ban and will be concluded next week.

The work is expected to solve the long-standing problem of leakages during rains when completed.