The Ghana Football Association will hold a one-day training on the Competitions Management System (CMS) programme for Premier League Clubs on Monday, October 25, 2021 via online to enable them familiarize with the improved System.

The training programme is being conducted to grant IT Managers of the 18 Premier League Clubs access to the back end to enable them load names of their Team Selection in the system on Match days.

Each Club is expected to nominate two representatives for the training on Monday afternoon ahead of the commencement of the new season.

Clubs are to take note that a Club Team Selection of 20 players on each Match day are to be loaded in the system at least two (2) hours ahead of kick off on Match days.

The Competition Management System is a digital software that is used across the world to manage competitions.

The software is used to create fixture lists, allocate venues, match officials and build squads simpler than ever. Referees and Match Commissioners also file their match reports on the CMS.

The Ghana Football Association's is also linked to the GFA website through widgets to enable fixtures, results and league tables from the CMS to show on the website.