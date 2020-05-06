1 hour ago

Executives of the Ghana Football Association led by President Kurt E.S Okraku on Thursday 21, May, 2020 held a fruit-bearing discussion with officials of the English Football Association and the British High Commission via Webinar.

The parties discussed varied topics ranging from Women’s League football structure, understanding of women’s football in Ghana, strategy, challenges and opportunities.

This follows an earlier engagement with the British High Commissioner in Accra and the English FA in London in March, 2020.

Officials of the British High Commission in Accra and their colleagues from the Football Association were scheduled to visit the headquarters of the GFA in May 2020, but that meeting had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ghana Football Association was represented by President Kurt E.S Okraku, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante, Madam Hillary Boaten (Chairperson of the Women's Premier League Committee) and her Deputy Rosalind Amoh. Others included Cleopatra Nsiah Nketiah, Esq. – Attorney/Women’s Premier League Committee/Women's Club Owner and Barbara Yankah - Secretary to the Women’s Premier League Committee.

British High Commissioner to Ghana H.E Iain Walker and Jasmine Griffiths - Head of Strategic Partnerships and Diaspora Relations were on hand to represent the British High Commission Accra in the discussion.

National & International Women's Football Development Manager for the English FA, Rachel Pavlou led a three-member team during the discussion. The team also included Maria de León – Senior International Relations Manager and Siobhan Burke – International Relations Manager.

The engagement is expected to continue in the coming days to secure strategic International partners for women’s football.