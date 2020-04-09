1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association is hopeful of benefiting from the government's stimulus package that will be rolled out.

Football has been suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that has hit the world hard with Ghana no exception.

Government of Ghana banned all public gatherings on 15th March 2020 as a result of the pandemic with football clubs reeling from the lack of football while struggling to pay their players and other members of staff.

Just as the country's football was healing from the remnants of the number 12 expose, the coronavirus pandemic also caused an induced suspension.

A meeting was held this week chaired by the Sports Minister, Hon. Isaac Asiamah and attended by the GFA President and Chairman of GHALCA.

Spokesperson of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum has been highlighting what transpired at the meeting.

“The meeting was fruitful, what the minister sought to do from the FA was the justification of why the football industry must be included in the government stimulus package”

“And so at this particular moment, what we are waiting for is that the minister will take it up and forward it to the necessary quarters for discussions to continue” he said.