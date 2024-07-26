2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) organized a one-day lecture on refereeing and the laws of the game for the Black Princesses at their training camp in Cape Coast.

The session was conducted by retired FIFA referee and Referees Technical Instructor at the GFA, Thomas Nunoo.

His lecture aimed to educate the players on the latest rules of the game and ensure they are well-versed in recent amendments ahead of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The Black Princesses are diligently preparing for their seventh consecutive appearance at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, which will take place in Colombia from August 31 to September 22, 2024.

The lecture is part of the team's comprehensive preparation strategy to compete effectively on the world stage.