2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association is in talks with insurance company Allianz about becoming the official Insurance partners of the Ghana Premier League.

Talks are believed to be going on very well and it will not be a surprise if Allianz becomes the official insurance partners of the league.

According to reports if the deal comes into fruition, there is a cash component that will be paid by the insurance company to the GFA whiles the rest is made an insurance product which will cover all players and officials of the league.

They provide a wide range of products and services such as Motor, Home, Travel, Injury and Disability Insurance.

Allianz Insurance also underwrites SME insurance, Public Liability Insurance, Asset, Construction, Transport & Cyber Crime Insurance.

Allianz has bancassurance partnerships with Société Generale Ghana and Ecobank Ghana.

In December 2017, Allianz started its life insurance operations in Ghana with an official launch on 24th May, 2018.

They offer a wide range of products for retail, SME and corporate customers, including Pure Life Insurance, Credit Life, Funeral, Education, Savings and Investments. We also offer micro insurance products for that segment of the population.

An agreement could be reached before or in the early stage of the upcoming season.

The top-flight has been without a main sponsor since Zylofon Cash in 2018, with the league later abrogated after the suspension of the 2018/19 season due to the Anas exposé.

Kurt Okraku under his leadership has secured partnership agreements with Decathlon , STC, Macron, StartTimes, Melcom.