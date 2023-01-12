1 hour ago

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Henry Asante Twum says that the association is currently reviewing all reports of the various committees after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana is without a coach after Otto Addo ended his short stint with Ghana after taking over the job in March 2022 after the sacking of Milovan Rajevac who presided over a disastrous second stint.

The Dortmund coach guided Ghana to the World Cup but his side was eliminated at the group stages after defeats to Portugal, and Uruguay and a win against Korea.

After his exit, Addo and other committees submitted their reports after the World Cup to the GFA which its currently studying and will soon take a decision afterward.

The GFA spokesperson has disclosed that once they finish with their review the process to appoint a new technical team will begin.

“Ghana FA is now focusing on reports of the various committees of the Black Stars at the world cup. Once that is done the new technical team will be set up,” the GFA communications director said.

He added, “I think it will be this month. From the conversations going on it is very likely a new head coach of the Black Stars will be appointed this month. There will be an Exco meeting soon and everything will be finalised there.”

Ghana is expected to name a new coach in the coming weeks as the qualifiers for 2024 AFCON looms large.