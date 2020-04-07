1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the second Transfer Window of the 2019/20 season that opened on the midnight of Monday, March 16, 2020 would be allowed to run till midnight Monday, April 13, 2020.

However, the Executive Council has decided that following the guidelines advisory from FIFA when normalcy is restored the GFA will apply to FIFA to open the window for a period to allow clubs to strengthen their squads.

The Premier and Division One League, the Women's Premier Leagues are currently on hold due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

It would also be recalled that the commencement of the lower leagues of the Regional Football Associations was also halted because of the pandemic.