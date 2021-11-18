3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association has launched the maiden Women’s Premier League Super cup and the KGL U-17 Juvenile clubs Champions League in Accra.

The Super Cup seeks to put Women's football on a higher pedestal as well, make it attractive and accessible to Ghanaians. The occasion was graced by prominent personalities within the football fraternity.

The Chairperson of the Women’s Premier Super Cup Committee Honourable Barbara Asher Ayisi, touched on the need for Corporate Ghana to show interest in Women’s football.

“The QIC Women’s Premier super cup is here to help us further develop female football in our dear country’’ she said.

‘’Our core mandate is to have a successful maiden tournament. We want this super cup to be the best in this country, so kindly come on board to support us, encourage and motivate our women.” She added.

President of Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku expressed his view on the new turn in Women’s football in Ghana.

He said, that the GFA was happy to launch the two new special products which is the women’s super-cup and KGL Foundation sponsored U-17 clubs champions League.

‘’Women’s football in Ghana is gathering so much momentum that with our commitment to strengthening the game, we envisage dominance at the world stage in the years to come’’

‘’I’m super excited about the QIC Women’s Premier super cup and I’m looking forward to attending all the games’’ President Simeon-Okraku added.

The Women’s Super-Cup which kicks off on Friday, November 25, 2021, will be played among the top four teams from the Southern and Northern Zones in last season’s Women’s Premier League.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Prisons Ladies, Kumasi Sports Academy and Ashtown Ladies will represent the Northern Zone whilst Hasaacas Ladies, Berry Ladies, Soccer Intellectuals and Ladystrikers represent the Southern Zone.

The teams have been grouped into two - Ampem Darkoa, Soccer Intellectuals, Prisons and Berry Ladies making Group “A” while Hasaacas, Ladystrikers, Kumasi Sports Academy and Ashtown Ladies make Group “B”.

The league will be played simultaneously using the Madina Zurak Park and the McDan La Town Park.

The tournament will serve as a preparatory ground and additional incentive to clubs and players ahead of the 2021/2022 season which will commence in January 2022.