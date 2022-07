21 minutes ago

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association has confirmed 18th -22nd July 2022 for the commencement of the License B Refresher course.

All Coaches with License B are to take the refresher course seriously as it is a requirement in the Club Licensing criteria for the 2022/23 season.

Interested Coaches are reminded to kindly visit the Association website or contact the Directorate for registration.

Only limited spaces are available.