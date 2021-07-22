2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course is set to commence in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua with over 50 participants.

All applicants who applied through the Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA) are to take note that the course will run from Monday, August 2 to Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Some of the key areas of focus during the training will include growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardio vascular resuscitation/administration of first aid.

Participants will also be taking through series of practical sessions.

Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Mintah will lead the training together with other GFA Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators.