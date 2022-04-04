2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association License D Coaching Course (Western Region Third Batch) is scheduled to begin on Friday, April 8-16, 2022 at the Essiama Secondary Technical School, Ellembele District of the Western Region.

All 42 applicants who applied through the Western Regional Football Association (WRFA), are to take note of the venue for the course.

Some of the key areas include growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardio vascular resuscitation/administration of first aid.

Participants will also be taking through series of practical sessions.

The sessions will be led by GFA Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators including the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.

Attached is the list of participants: