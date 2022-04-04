The Ghana Football Association License D Coaching Course (Western Region Third Batch) is scheduled to begin on Friday, April 8-16, 2022 at the Essiama Secondary Technical School, Ellembele District of the Western Region.
All 42 applicants who applied through the Western Regional Football Association (WRFA), are to take note of the venue for the course.
Some of the key areas include growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardio vascular resuscitation/administration of first aid.
Participants will also be taking through series of practical sessions.
The sessions will be led by GFA Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators including the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.
Attached is the list of participants:
|NAMES
|1. CAZORLA ISAAC NYARKO
|2. FAROUK MOHAMED
|3. ANTHONY OTTO
|4. APPIAH OWUREKU JONES
|5. ISAAC KOFI NUNU
|6. ERIC KONNE
|7. BERNARD KAKARI
|8. PROSPER ACQUAH
|9. STEPHEN AMOAH
|10. JOHN AINOO
|11. RICHARD HARLEY
|12. PAUL MARK MENSAH
|13. SOLOMON YAW BAAH
|14. GUNNER APEWE PUAPUE
|15. PAYNE SLYVESTER KWASI
|16. JOEL OFORI AFRANIE
|17. GODFRED AWAH ASANTE
|18. EMMANUEL ANKOBEAH
|19. JOSEPH KWASI YEABOAH
|20. ALEX DORPAH
|21. ZAKARA MALIK MORO
|22. MICHAEL KOBINA QUARSHIE
|23. ISAAC KWABENLA ACKAH
|24. EBO MENDS
|25. JONATHAN OKYERE
|26. RAHMAAN ABDUL PETER
|27. OFFIE JOSEPH NII KPAKPO
|28. RAZAK IMORO
|29. EMMANUEL MENSAH
|30. ODAME AMOAH KENNETH
|31. EMERSON NYAME
|32. OBIRI YEBOAH
|33. EMMANUEL MENSAH
|34. CUDJOE DESMOND NKRUMAH
|35. ISAAC YEBOAH
|36. JOHN KWEKU WONKYI
|37. OWU AGYEMANG ERIC KWAME
|38. EDWARD TETTEH
|39. DANIEL DAVID AMSTRONG KISSI
|40. MORRIS ANTHONY EFFAH
|41. AHIATROGAH ANTHONY
|42. PRINCE TURKSON ANOKYE
