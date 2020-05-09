2 hours ago

Today marks the 19th Anniversary of the May 9th Stadium disaster and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to express its profound condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

Today is a day of grief as we once again remember the incident that claimed the lives of 127 football fans at the Accra Sports Stadium following a stampede during a Ghana Premier League match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in 2001.

As we mark the 19th anniversary of this disaster, we remember our fallen friends, heroes, colleagues and comrades who lost their lives in that manner whiles supporting the game they truly love.

The GFA remains committed to honour the memory of our fallen friends by continuing our efforts to improve safety standards at our match venues.

The GFA wishes to appeal to all football administrators, security officers, medicals and indeed football-loving Ghanaians to co-operate with the federation and other stakeholders to ensure we don't experience such incidents in our game again.

We call on clubs to continue educating their fans on the laws of the game and to remain law-abiding before, during and after league matches.

Let us constantly remind ourselves that never again should such a tragedy befall our beautiful game and our beloved nation.

May the souls of our departed football enthusiasts rest in perfect peace.