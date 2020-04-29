54 minutes ago

Chairperson of the Ghana Football Association Medical Team Dr Baba Adams has stated that the Medical team will start introducing health certificates for players of various clubs.

The players license and the Health certificate will be implemented today which will help the players for a healthy life". Dr Baba Adams told Ashh Fm.

"GFA have printed the forms long time but wasn't implemented so will implement it today after the meeting".

The GFA medical committee's core mandate or objective is to advice the GFA on any medical issue.

A meeting was held about this issue with the GFA President Kurt Okraku, Executive Council member Nana Oduro Sarfo, the FA's General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo and three members of the GFA's medical team all present.

"GFA's expectation from the committee is that they will give the FA the policy document for health which will be the guide lines for healthy players and healthy competition in the league should it continue"he added.