The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has migrated its information technology to Microsoft 365.

The migration to Microsoft is aimed at bringing staff, clubs, stakeholders, RFA’s and other partners the latest office cloud solutions with great flexibility for remote working.

Microsoft Office 365 is a complete office in the cloud. The core of it, is the familiar office applications employees use every day (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Teams), now offered as a cloud service so it’s always fast, inspiring and up to date. Office 365 is much more and it is about bringing enterprise-grade services to organizations of all sizes, from online meetings through Microsoft Teams to sharing documents to business-class emails.

Microsoft Teams in itself, is a cloud-based team collaboration software that is part of the Office 365 suite of applications. The core capabilities that GFA will use in Microsoft Teams include:



Business messaging



Business calling



Audio/video meetings thus no need for physical meetings



File sharing

Microsoft Teams integrates with other Office 365 applications, including Exchange, PowerPoint, Word, Excel, SharePoint, Outlook and more.

This solution empowers GFA to work using Office 365 applications from anywhere at any time, thus enhancing the collaboration and productivity of your teams.

Microsoft Office 365 offers enormous opportunities to users:



Work from anywhere, anytime and on any device



Get more done by staff (Business emails, online meetings etc.)



Evergreen software. No need to manage patching and upgrades



Online back up and file sharing



Setup, migration and user training services done by skilled and certified engineers



Financially backed Service Level Agreement



Simplified IT Management

This feat, according to the I.T Department of the GFA is part of the Associations plans to grow from the current platform onto a bigger one.

All our regional secretariats are linked to this platform which will help improve our communication with them.