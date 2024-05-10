8 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has paid homage to the late grassroots football luminary, Saani Dendem, who passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024, following a brief illness.

Dendem, renowned for his profound contributions to juvenile football in the nation, left an indelible mark on the football landscape before his untimely demise.

The news of his passing has plunged the Ghanaian football community into mourning, with tributes pouring in from all quarters, particularly on social media platforms.

Acknowledged for his role in nurturing numerous Ghanaian football talents, Dendem's legacy includes the discovery of notable players such as Bashiru Gambo and Prince Polley.

Expressing their grief, the GFA conveyed heartfelt condolences, stating, "Deeply saddened by the loss of Saani Mohammed (popularly known as Sani Dendem) whose passion and dedication to grassroots football inspired countless players.

His legacy will forever live on in the hearts of those he touched and in the history of Ghana Football. May his soul Rest in Peace."

In addition to his grassroots football endeavors, Saani Dendem was the esteemed founder and proprietor of Anokye Stars, a lower-tier football club.

His demise marks the end of an era in Ghanaian football, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by generations to come.