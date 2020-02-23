2 hours ago

President of the GFA Kurt E.S Okraku lead a high powered delegation to the funeral of late Football administrator Henry Nii Ayitey Aryee on Friday.

Mr Aryee who was an expert in Colts football passed away earlier this year after a short illness.

The GFA President’s delegation to the funeral which was held at the Presbyterian Church in Accra (High Street), included GFA EXCO member Samuel Anim Addo, Greater Accra Regional FA Chairman Samuel Aboabire and other top football officials.

Members of the GFA Juvenile Committee which is chaired by the GFA President were also present to mourn with the family of the founder of BT International FC.

Henry Aryee was widely known for his immense contribution to colts football and grassroots football development in the country.