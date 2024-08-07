4 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the match officials for the 2023-24 Champion of Champions showdown between FC Samartex 1996 and Nsoatreman FC, set to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

FIFA referee Daniel Laryea will officiate as the center referee for the highly anticipated fixture, with support from FIFA assistant referees Kwesi Brobbey and Roland Addy.

Francis Ankrah has been appointed as the fourth official, while James Adjei will take on the role of Match Commissioner.

This exciting encounter, featuring FC Samartex 1996, the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League champions, and Nsoatreman FC, the holders of the MTN FA Cup, will kick off at 6 pm at the TNA Park in Tarkwa.

The match serves as the traditional curtain-raiser for the new football season, marking the beginning of a fresh chapter for both teams.

FC Samartex 1996 enters this clash on the back of an incredible campaign that saw them defy the odds to win their maiden Ghana Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC made history by defeating Bofoakwa Tano in the finals of the MTN FA Cup, signaling their competitive resolve.

Both clubs are also representing Ghana on the continental stage, with FC Samartex 1996 competing in the CAF Champions League and Nsoatreman FC in the CAF Confederation Cup.

This fixture is expected to be a perfect prelude to what promises to be an exciting season of Ghanaian football.

As the 2024/25 season approaches, starting on Friday, September 6, 2024, the TNA Park is set to be packed with fans eager to witness a thrilling contest between two of Ghana's top football teams.