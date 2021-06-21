55 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) will hold a stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 ahead of the Ghana Premier League match day 31 clash between rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

The meeting will come off at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports stadium at 10am.

The meeting will bring together all the major stakeholders who are directly connected with the organization of football events in Ghana.

The GFA will be represented by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo and Club Licensing Manager and Members of the GFA Safety and Security Committee, while Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General of the National Sports Authority sits in for his outfit.

Kwame Opare Addo, Communications Manager and Charles Kwarteng, Commercial Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak as well as Yaw Amponsah, CEO of Asante Kotoko SC will be present.

Others include, representatives of the National Security Coordinator, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Ambulance Service, Ghana Red Cross Society, Ghana Fire Service, the Police MTTD and the Ghana League Clubs Association.

The Medical Directorate of the Civil Service Clinic and the National Investigations Bureau will also be in attendance.

The stakeholders meeting will discuss among other things key elements that are needed for the organization of the game i.e., Security, media accreditation, medical, ticketing, emergency projections, logistical issues and transportation.

Some major decisions will also be taken at the meeting to ensure a successful organization of the event.

The game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko is scheduled for 3pm kick off at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, June 27, 2021.