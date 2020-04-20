1 hour ago

The public is hereby informed that the offices of the Ghana Football Association remain closed despite government's decision to lift the partial lockdown in the Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi and Kasoa environs.

This is because the government's directive on public gathering of 25 or more persons is still in force.

Members of the GFA, including clubs, Regional Football Associations and all stakeholders are being reminded to continue with the use of the online systems of the GFA (email, Registration System - FIFA Connect etc) to communicate with the Secretariat.

Football clubs are advised to strictly comply with the ban on gathering and sporting activities and are therefore reminded that group training is still not allowed until the ban on social gathering is lifted by the state.