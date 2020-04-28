2 hours ago

Former Black Stars Management Committee chairman, Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer, has stated categorically that some Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials have been influencing the selection of players to the detriment of the senior national team.

According to the outspoken football administrator, some GFA officials close to the team tend to consider players who are close to them for selection into the Black Stars instead of diagnosing the problems of the team from a technical perspective.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Graphic, Palmer reiterated what many Ghanaians believe has been the reason behind the consistent failures of the country's flagship national team, describing the phenomenon as an 'open secret'.

“This is an open secret that GFA officials influence the selection of players into the national team’’, the Tema Youth FC bankroller said.

‘‘There are some players who come to the national team but are not fit to be in the team.

“Instead of we looking at things from a technical perspective, we tend to look for players very close to us to be part of the team, irrespective of their level or quality of skills they have.

“If you have your doubts, you can talk to the ex-coaches and they will tell you a lot’’, Palmer added.

The 2019 GFA presidential candidate becomes the latest to make a damning revelation about Ghana's senior men's national team, the Black Stars.

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso in an interview last week blamed the woes of the team on the influence of Partisan politics, a allegation which was reiterated by former Ministry of Youth and Sports Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.

Striker Majeed Waris also mentioned politics in player selection as the reason behind the consistent failure of the team.

Ghana's Black Stars have been without a major trophy since annexing the 1982 African of Nations in Libya.