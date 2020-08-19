The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have began seeking legal redress for monies owed them by telecommunication company Globacom.

Under the erstwhile administration, the Nigerian owned telecommunication company agreed a five year sponsorship package with the GFA worth $2.12 million in 2009.

Eleven years down the lane, the telecommunication company still owes the GFA a sum of $2.12 million dollars with the deal worth a reported $3 million with an upward adjustment for the remaining four years.

The sponsorship deal should have ended in 2013 but Globacom opted out in 2013 having made a paltry payment of $1.9 million.

Although some $1million was paid last year the GFA is intent on recovering the outstanding arrears

The Daily Graphic Sports has reported that the FA has instructed its lawyers to help them recover the monies from GLO.

President of the Ghana FA, Kurt Okraku has stated that the clubs desperately needed the money from GLO to boost their finances which has been hit hard by the suspension of competitions occasioned by the COVOD-19 pandemic.

“Given the big impact of COVID, this is the time GLO should have shown concerns to support our football industry.” Mr Okraku stressed.

“This would have gone a long way to help the clubs," he added.