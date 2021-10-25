2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association is pleased to announce that application for media accreditation for the 2020/21 Football season is officially open.

Media organizations interested in covering the various competitions of the GFA can officially apply for accreditation by sending requests to (media@ghanafa.org) or present a letter (on an official letterhead) to the Communications Department of the GFA with names and passport size photographs of designated journalists.

All media houses should kindly note that requests that are not on official letterheads will not be considered.

Media houses are also to note that accreditation does not confer rights for live commentary or live broadcast of matches. Live Commentary and broadcast rights are a preserve of the media right holders.

The following accreditation allocations will be made for the media:



TV Stations - 5 journalists per media house



Radio - 5 journalists per media house



Print & online - 3 journalists per media house ( Photo-Journalists should be indicated).





The accreditation process begins immediately and would be closed at 5:00pm on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.