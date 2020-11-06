1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association with support from the Scholarship Secretariat is organizing a one day Club Executive Development Programme on Friday, November 6, 2020.

This training is aimed at improving the capacity for clubs on various subjects across the football ecosystem.

Executive Representatives from all Division Two & Three Clubs, Women’s League Clubs, Regional juvenile Clubs and District Representatives from the Greater Accra Region are all expected to attend the seminar.

The five Premier League Clubs, four Women’s Premier League Clubs and ten Division One League Clubs in the Greater Accra Region have also been invited to the one-day development programme.

The event is expected to begin at 8am on Friday at the GHALCA Conference room at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Facilitators will take club representatives on various important subjects in football such as: 1. Marketing & Club branding - Neil Armstrong (Marketing Expert)

2. Social Media and New Media - Michael Oti Adjei (GM, Digital at Media General Group)

3. Club Administration- Kwebena Adjekum (Synergy3Solutions)

4. Information Technology in Club Management- Francis Adu (IT Director of the GFA)

5. Governance- Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. (General Secretary of the GFA)